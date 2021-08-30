Pak opposition alliance to march to Islamabad against 'corrupt' Imran Khan govt: Shehbaz

Karachi [Pakistan], August 30 (ANI): Pakistan opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif ripped into Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government during a massive rally in Karachi and said that the opposition alliance will march to Islamabad with a "sea of supporters" to get rid of "fake and corrupt" government.

During the Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) rally on Sunday, Shehbaz accused Imran Khan of failing to fulfil the promises he made to the people of Karachi and increased poverty and unemployment in the country, Dawn reported.

He said PDM President and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will be in the lead as "we will go to [Islamabad] with hundreds of thousands of people to end inflation and politically bury this fake and corrupt government."



This was the first PDM rally in months. After a months-long lull, the PDM had on Saturday announced that it would relaunch its anti-government campaign by organising rallies and caravans across the country next month after Sunday's public meeting in Karachi.

"People are being misled through false promises," the PML-N President alleged, saying that his party had worked with other stakeholders during its tenure and restored peace and ended extortion and targeted killings in Karachi.

Despite the government's claims, Shehbaz said, the prices of food items and electricity had sky-rocketed, while "Imran Khan speaks of Riyasat-e-Madina while sitting in his 350-kanal Banigala palace".

Speaking after an hours-long meeting of the PDM, Rehman said the alliance had decided to go with "full force" against the government and make every effort for the restoration of a "true, democratic and strong parliamentary system" in the country. (ANI)

