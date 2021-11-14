Pak opposition is fighting for country's survival: Fazlur Rehman rips into Imran Khan govt

Karachi [Pakistan], November 14 (ANI): Ramping up the protests against Prime Minister Imran Khan government, the Pakistan Opposition alliance-- Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-- said it is fighting for the country's survival and that it would win in this struggle.

Addressing a PDM protest in Karachi, PDM and JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman said: "We will win this war, and Pakistan will have a government that is truly representative of the people, which will understand the problems faced by the masses. The ones who [were imposed] are not aware of the public's issues."

Politicians are the hope of the nation. If we do not play our role today, the nation will not forgive us," Rehman said adding that the state intuitions should review their "mistakes" and seek apology from the nation, Geo News reported.

The rally was held against the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan for its "anti-people policies" and the rising inflation in Pakistan.

Rehman, who is also the Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party also slammed the Imran Khan government for its "incompetency" and vowed to make all the efforts to remove the Pakistan Tareek-e-Insaf from power.

"If we do not push the 'illegitimate' rulers in the Arabian Sea anytime soon, then the survival of the country will be in danger," Rehman said during the rally.

Besides Rehman, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) Senior Vice President and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also addressed the rally.

Stressing that the ruling Imran Khan government came into power through the rigged election, Abbasi said that snap and transparent election in Pakistan is the only way forward to resolve prevailing issues of the nation, reported local media, Express Tribune reported.

The rally came days after PDM had announced to launch the 'Mehngai' march in provincial capitals before going ahead with a long march towards Islamabad, ARY News reported citing sources.

The opposition alliance had informed that the rallies against the government over rising inflation would be held in Karachi, Quetta, Lahore and Peshawar. (ANI)





