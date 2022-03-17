Pak opposition leader Marriyum Aurangzeb demands action against Imran Khan for violating ECP's code of conduct

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 17 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday demanded action against Prime Minister Imran Khan for violating the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP's) code of conduct.

Khan held public gatherings and used state resources ahead of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local body election, reported Geo News.

"Imran Khan should be punished for violating the code of conduct under sections 181, 233 and 234," said Marriyum.

"PM is showing through his behaviour that he does not respect the constitution and the laws," she added.

Criticising the Khan, Aurangzeb said that the premier should give an account of "billions of illicit foreign funding, money laundering, deteriorating economy, unemployment, high inflation, 10 million jobs and five million houses" in his next speech.



On March 12, the ECP had issued notices to PM Imran Khan and other PTI officials for attending an election rally in Lower Dir in violation of the ECP's rule of conduct, The News reported.

The ECP Lower Dir district monitoring officer (DMO) issued notices to PTI officials for speaking at a public rally in contravention of the amended code of conduct.

He had previously recommended the prime minister to cancel his plans, and now he has summoned him to appear before him on March 14 in person or through counsel, along with a written declaration in his defence, reported Geo News.

The DMO stated that there was sufficient evidence to prove that the code of conduct had been broken.

".....in case of your failure to submit your written defence or failure to appear before the undersigned, in person or through counsel, an ex-parte decision would be taken under Section-243 of the Elections Act, 2017," the notice stated.

After the submission of the no-confidence motion and the National Assembly session for voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan just weeks away, the government has been holding public gatherings. (ANI)

