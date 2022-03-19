Pak Opposition leaders condemn forceful entry of PTI workers in Sindh House

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 19 (ANI): Pakistan's Opposition leaders on Friday condemned the forceful entry and violent protest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs in Sindh House.

Pakistan is going through political turmoil ahead of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan after dozen of its party members parted ways with the ruling party.

Terming the violent protest outside the Sindh House the "worst form of terrorism", Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP's) Sharjeel Memon accused the Islamabad police of not taking action and acting as a spectator, reported Geo News.

The MPA further said, "It is the failure of the Islamabad Police and the interior ministry as "such an attack on government property has been unprecedented."

"PTI's tigers were involved in the attack at the Sindh House but the police remained silent," Memon said, adding that several MNA's are present in Sindh House along with their families.

He warned the government that if such "terrorist attacks" are carried out again, then PTI MNAs will have to "face the consequences."

Following the incident, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz took to Twitter and wrote that the government should "go home" if it has any sense of shame left, reported Geo News.

"God willing, you will not be able to save the government, but if you have any sense of shame left in you, then go home," she wrote.

Maryam further wrote that since the government has not been "elected," it had no reason to show resistance. "The only option left for you is to resort to thuggery, but that will also backfire."

Former president and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari also condemned the attack on Sindh House and said that "if Imran Khan had enough numbers (to win the vote of no-confidence against him), he would have shown power in the Parliament," reported Geo News.

"Imran Khan did not attack the Sindh House but the symbol of Sindh in the federation," Zardari said, adding that Imran Khan also hurt Pakistan's federal identity [through this act], which is unbearable.

"The people of Pakistan are watching who has democratic values and they know who wants to spread chaos and push the country towards anarchy."

Speaking during Geo News' programme "Aaj Shahzaib Khanzada Ke Saath," PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that it is "unfortunate" of the government to doubt its own MNAs, reported Geo News.

"The dissident members of the PTI were not raising their voices against the incompetence of the government for the last three years," said Bilawal. "And now, the premier and his ministers are forbidding these MNAs from exercising their democratic right."

He said that instead of pressuring its MNAs, the PTI led-government should either complete its 172 members for the vote of no-confidence or resign from the office.

"We must conduct the elections as soon as possible. Our goal is not to overthrow the government," he said. "We will not adopt any kind of undemocratic methods."

Earlier, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party workers resorted to violence in Islamabad Friday as they barged into the lodges to throw the lawmakers out, reported Geo News.

Hordes of PTI workers -- including MNA Ataullah Niazi -- participated in the demonstration. The workers chanted slogans against the PTI MNAs and in PM Khan's support. They also smashed the lotay with their feet. A lota is a derogatory term in Pakistani politics, used for turncoats.

The demonstrators held placards and posters depicting the faces of the MNAs covered in black ink. A huge crowd blocked the road and chanted slogans against the MNAs. A similar protest also took place in Peshawar against MNA Noor Alam Khan, reported Geo News.

Moreover, the disgruntled PTI MNA claimed that they received threats. Following PTI members' protest against Noor Alam Khan, he took to Twitter and claimed that he and his sons are receiving threats.

"Receiving threats telling me what we did with Benazir Bhutto shaheed and Bashir Bilour Shaheed will do with you and your three sons. I saved others numbers who have given threats present leadership will be responsible [sic]."

Following the incident, two PTI MNAs -- Attaullah Niazi and Faheem Khan -- and 12 PTI members have been arrested by the Islamabad Police for partaking in the protest, reported Geo News. (ANI)