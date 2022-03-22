Pak Opposition leaders rebuke National Assembly speaker for 'violating' Constitution

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 22 (ANI): Pakistan Opposition leaders on Monday slammed the National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser for "violating" the Constitution for delaying in conducting voting on no-confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari slammed the National Assembly speaker for violating the constitutional provision requiring him to convene a meeting of the Lower House within 14 days after receiving a requisition for a session to table a no-trust motion against Imran Khan, Dawn newspaper reported.

Sharif claimed Speaker Qaiser had deliberately violated Article 54(3) of the Constitution using the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting as an excuse, Dawn newspaper reported.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman said the government was violating the Constitution and trying to evade the no-confidence motion.



According to the Pakistani newspaper, Bilawal advised Speaker Qaiser to follow the Constitution and consult his lawyers before taking any action that might entail his trial under Article 6 of the Constitution (for high treason).

He said the government and the speaker had practically demonstrated that they could flout the Constitution. But he hoped the apex court would not take a political stance and stand by the Constitution, law and democracy, Dawn newspaper reported.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties will hold a long march against the Imran Khan government. The long march, led by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) leaders, Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz, will enter Islamabad on March 27, where they will stage a sit-in at the Constitution Avenue.

The Opposition parties in Pakistan are jettisoning mutual hatred to oust Imran Khan as they submitted the no-trust motion in the National Assembly secretariat on March 8.

While the Imran Khan government has exuded confidence to defeat the no-trust motion, the Opposition is sure that they will oust Khan. (ANI)

