Pak opposition protests against Imran Khan-led PTI govt over Sindh House attack

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 20 (ANI): Pakistan People's Party (PPP) on Saturday staged a protest against the workers of Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government who attacked the Sindh House in Islamabad.

The PPP leaders said the attack had been perpetrated to commit sheer violence and cause fatalities at the Sindh House as the Islamabad police acted merely as a silent spectator to the aggression while the Sindh police timely acted and saved the situation, The Express Tribune reported.

Sindh Information and Labour Minister, Saeed Ghani, said that incumbent federal ministers had been openly giving threats and hatching conspiracies to cause bloodshed in the country after sensing that PTI's rule was fast coming to an end, the Pakistani newspaper reported.

Ghani, who is also PPP Karachi President, recalled that recently the PPP under the leadership of the party's Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, had conducted a peaceful march from Karachi to Islamabad.



He mentioned that the two lawmakers of PTI from Karachi had led some 30 to 40 supporters of the ruling party who had attacked the Sindh House.

Ghani said the attack on Sindh House was a cowardly act meant to frighten the People's Party. He said that an aide to Imran Khan had gone to the police station in Islamabad and freed the attackers involved in the violent incident. He said that the names of Imran Khan and the interior minister should be included in the FIR to be lodged after the violent incident, The Express Tribune reported.

PPP Sindh General-Secretary, Waqar Mehdi, said that a grave conspiracy had been hatched in Islamabad to commit aggression against Sindh House. He said that bloodshed could have occurred as a result of the attack, the Pakistani newspaper reported.

The newspaper further reported that PPP Karachi General-Secretary Jawed Nagori said the PTI's regime had almost finished in the country after 24 of its lawmakers had become dissident.

Pakistan is going through political turmoil ahead of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan after dozen of its party members parted ways with the ruling party. (ANI)

