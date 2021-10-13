Pak Opposition says will not let Imran Khan be a 'political martyr'

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 13 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday vowed that the Opposition will not allow the country's Prime Minister Imran Khan to become a "political martyr".

Speaking to the media outside the Islamabad High Court after a hearing of the Avenfield reference, Maryam said that the prime minister "should not even attempt to be like Nawaz Sharif", saying the former prime minister was "an elected prime minister who came into power through the votes of the masses" as opposed to the incumbent ruler, Geo News reported.

Maryam Nawaz said that Imran Khan's identity is to conspire against the elected prime minister and to hold a 126-day sit-in," she said in response to her own question.



She was referring to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) 2014 sit-in in Islamabad.

Maryam raised a question on PM Imran Khan's identity and said that it is confined to "conspiracies," adding that he has "nothing to do with the principles of law and democracy".

She said that the premier will have to "answer for his conspiracies".

Speaking further about the so-called "conspiracies", she said that if the use of "magic" has yielded such success, then it should be put to use to alleviate the petrol, diesel, flour crises. (ANI)

