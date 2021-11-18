Pak Parliamentarian opposes speaker's decision not to issue production order for detained Pashtun leader

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 18 (ANI): Member of Pakistan National Assembly Mohsin Dawar on Wednesday opposed the speaker's decision not to issue a production order for detained assembly member and Pashtun leader Ali Wazir in the joint session of Parliament.

Dawar asked the Speaker, before presenting his amendment in the joint sitting, that the united opposition has submitted a plea, for the production order of Ali Wazir but the production order has not been issued, The News International reported.

Dawar also called it a moment of sorrow and shame that Wazir was not present in the joint session and there was no representation of his constituency of Waziristan.



He said that he had been sent behind bars for one year on just one speech. He said that this is unfair that TTP, TLP and Jadhav are being released but an MNA is not, The News International reported.

Earlier in June, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser had issued a production order for Ali who was detained enabling them to attend the budget session.

The order is issued for detained parliamentarians so that they can attend the sessions and represent their constituencies. (ANI)

