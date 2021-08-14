Pak parliamentary panel urges government to investigate 'kill list' shared by former TTP terrorist

Islamabad [Pakistan] August 14 (ANI): A Parliamentary committee of Pakistan on Friday urged the country's government to undertake an investigation against the so-called 'kill list' shared by the former spokesperson of a Pak-based terrorist group that contain the names of several public figures.

Pakistan's National Assembly Standing Committee on Human Rights expressed concern over the reports that prominent names have appeared on the list, Dawn reported.

Shazia Marri, the committee's chairperson, directed the interior secretary to have an early meeting with senators Farhatullah Babar and Afrasiab Khattak to look into the matter.

The 'kill list' contains names of former senators including Farhatullah Babar, Afrasiab Khattak, Syed Alam Mehsud and Mufti Kifayatullah, Dawn reported citing Ehsanullah Ehsan Facebook post, the report said.



Ehsan, a former spokesperson of Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, took the responsibility for having attacked Malala Yousfzai in 2012.

"Ehsanullah Ehsan is no ordinary person. He is a former spokesperson for Pakistan based terror group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) who later formed a splinter group, Jamaatul Ahrar, both designated as terror outfits. He has claimed responsibility for a number of deadly attacks in Pakistan," said Farhatullah Babar, whose name has appeared on the list, according to the report.

The list came into light when Ehsanullah Ehsan, in a Facebook post, said that he was asked to lead a 'death squad to eliminate some individuals.'

In April 2017, Ehsanullah Ehsan reportedly surrendered to the security agencies and became a confidant of the agencies.

Ehsanullah Ehsan also informed that ex-senator Usman Kakar's name was also there in the list. Kakar was killed in Quetta on June 21. Investigation into Kakar's death is still underway. (ANI)

