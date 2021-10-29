Pak petrol pump dealers association announces strike next month

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 29 (ANI): Pakistan's petrol pump dealers association has announced it will go on strike on November 5 following a call by the central organisation to demand a hike in commission, local media reported on Thursday.

In a press conference, the president of the petrol pump dealers association Owais Arshad said that the petrol pumps will observe a strike to protest against the unchanged commission rate for years, ARY News reported.

Owais Arshad criticised that the commission of the petrol pumps is only 2.5 per cent for the last nine years despite the expenditures have increased since 2012.



He said that the petrol pump dealers used to pay taxes to six departments and their commission rate should be set up to six per cent now, ARY News reported.

According to the publication, earlier on Tuesday, traders had announced to lodge sit-in outside Prime Minister's Secretariat on November 30 to protest against the installation of integrated point of sale (POS) devices at businesses.

The traders had ended their protest demonstration in Islamabad's Faizabad on Tuesday and announced to lodge a sit-in on November 30 outside the PM's Secretariat, ARY News reported.

The traders had demanded the federal government to reduce its expenses and perks of the bureaucrats. (ANI)

