Pak PM, Army trying hard to stop peaceful anti-government rally

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 15 (ANI): As the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties prepare for the peaceful anti-government rally in Punjab that will be held on October 16, the Pakistan Army and Prime Minister Imran Khan are trying hard to stop the protest.

According to sources, the Imran Khan-led government in liaison with the Army is under pressure by the narrative set by the PDM parties.

A major kind of civil disobedience crisis is underway in Pakistan and protests are being witnessed in Karachi, Pakistan occupied Kashmir, Sindh, Gilgit Baltistan and now in Punjab, the sources said.

On October 16, the anti-government protest by the PDM will be held in Punjab's Gujranwala.

Meanwhile, the sources have reported continuous raids and arrests of PML-N leaders and workers in the Punjab region.

Earlier today, Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa had written a letter to Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir Ahmed Shah over the need for security forces' deployment to "avoid the occurrence of any untoward incident" during the peaceful demonstration.

Bajwa said, "You are aware that PML-N is organising a public meeting with PDM leaders at Jinnah Stadium Gujranwala on October 16, 20. Inputs have been received that PML-N leaders in Punjab are also planning to stage demonstration outside Corps Commanders residence, cantonment area and GT Road. Intelligence inputs suggest that local PTI activists are likely to target these gatherings which may lead to an adverse security situation."



"You are requested to make necessary security arrangements with effect from 15 October 2020 to avoid the occurrence of any untoward incident. If the law and order situation deteriorates, then requisite measures should be adopted at your end," he added.

On October 14, Pakistani media reports stated that several people have been arrested, including some from Sadr in Lahore, and corner meetings hampered in view of the rally.

On Wednesday, former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif tweeted: "Police must NOT comply with Imran Niazi's unlawful orders to arrest PMLN/PDM's workers, raid their homes or hinder their travel to Gujranwala."

Pakistani media reports stated that a COVID FIR was filed at Gujranwala police station against the opposition parties' members and workers.

The major political parties in Pakistan have formed the alliance - PDM -- with an aim to oust the Imran Khan government.

Earlier this month, the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) slammed the Imran Khan government saying that "political revolution" in the country would be possible only through the newly formed PDM, adding that opposition leaders are being "silenced" for speaking against a "corrupt" government.

The PDM has proposed to launch a mass protest campaign, comprising public gatherings, political rallies, no-confidence motions, en masse resignations from Assemblies, and, finally, a long march in January that will culminate in a sit-in in Islamabad until their demands are met.

PML(N) vice president Maryam Nawaz has said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan's Government "would go home" before January days before the opposition holds its first power show in a campaign to oust the incumbent government. (ANI)

