Pak PM condemns Citizenship Amendment Bill, says 'it violates bilateral agreements'

Islamabad [Pakistan], Dec 10 (ANI): Continuing his vile narrative against India, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday condemned Citizenship (Amendment) Bill which was passed in the Lok Sabha yesterday.

In a tweet, he claimed that the Bill violates bilateral agreements between New Delhi and Islamabad.

"We strongly condemn Indian Lok Sabha citizenship legislation which violates all norms of int human rights law & bilateral agreements with Pak. It is part of the RSS "Hindu Rashtra" design of expansionism propagated by the fascist Modi Govt," Khan tweeted.

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019, with a majority of 311 votes against 80 votes where 391 members were present and voting.

The Bill which was introduced by Home Minister Amit Shah has been brought to ensure that persecuted communities in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh can live a dignified life in India.

In recent times, several Pakistan minorities have highlighted the atrocities inflicted by Imran Khan-led government. Many of them have also sought asylum in India. In September, Baldev Kumar, a former MLA of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf from Barikot in Kyber Pakhtun Khwa assembly and his family has come to India.

Islamabad has been discriminating against its religious minorities which is manifested in various forms of targeted violence, mass murders, extrajudicial killings, abduction, rapes, forced conversion to Islam, etc., making the Pakistani Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Ahmadiyyas and Shias one of the most persecuted minorities in the region.

The Bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

Through this Bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, to put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country. (ANI)