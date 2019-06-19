Pak PM directs cabinet to implement austerity measures

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jun 19 (ANI): In view of the current state of the Pakistani economy, the country's Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed his cabinet to fully implement austerity measures and adopt a "simple lifestyle."

During the meeting of the federal cabinet, the leader also outlined all the austerity measures undertaken by him, according to his Special Assistant on Information, Firdous Ashiq Awan.

"PM Imran Khan asked the ministers to set an example for others by adopting simple lifestyle keeping in view the current economic challenges faced by Pakistan," The News International quoted the Special Assistant as saying.

Highlighting the steps taken by him, she said that while the previous government had allocated Rs 1.10 billion for the Prime Minister's House, the incumbent government had saved 32 per cent of the amount by spending only Rs 750 million out of it.

She also blamed the media for failing to "accurately report" the amount set aside for the Prime Minister's House in the current budget. Awan said the PM House expenses have already seen a cut of 13 per cent in the budget 2019-20

The Special Assistant also criticised the role of opposition in the National Assembly, labelling the criticism heaped by the opposition regarding the budget as "illogical."

During the meeting, Khan stated that he, along with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi would be attending the UN General Assembly session in New York in September.

The Cabinet was also told that 157 rest houses belonging to various government departments along with Pakistan Tourism Development Corp (PTDC) motels and National Highway Authority (NHA) rest houses will be opened to the public. (ANI)

