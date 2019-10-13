Representative image
Pak PM Imran Khan departs for Iran on a day-long visit

ANI | Updated: Oct 13, 2019 14:05 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 13 (ANI): Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan left for Tehran on Sunday for a day-long visit to meet the Iranian leadership.
Khan is accompanied by his Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Special Assistant to PM on Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, Radio Pakistan reported.
During his visit, the second to Iran this year, the Pakistani premier will meet Iranian leaders including Tehran's supreme leader Ayatollah Sayed Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani.
Besides bilateral matters, the two sides are expected to discuss important regional developments.
According to local media reports, the Pakistani PM's visit came at the behest of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to discuss regional developments.
Earlier, Islamabad suffered a diplomatic blow when Mohammad Bin Salman ordered his private jet flying the Pakistani delegation from New York to Karachi, to return midway after Islamabad's actions at the UN General Assembly miffed Prince Salman. (ANI)

