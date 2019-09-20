Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan performing Umrah with his wife
Pak PM Imran Khan performs Umrah pilgrimage with his wife

ANI | Updated: Sep 20, 2019 16:41 IST

Mecca [Saudi Arabia], Sept 20 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday performed Umrah with his wife Bushra Bibi.
"Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI performed Umrah during his visit to Saudi Arabia. The doors of Kabah were also opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan," said PTI.
While Imran Khan donned an ihram (sacred dress of Muslim pilgrims), Bibi was seen covered in burqa from head to toe. Both were seen holding hands while performing Umrah.

The Pakistan prime minister is on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia to muster support from the Islamic nation on Kashmir issue after his coterie of ministers failed to internationalise the matter.
In Saudi Arabia, Khan met Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and discussed Kashmir apart from trade, investment and economic relations.
This is the second time that Khan and his third wife has performed Umrah. Last year, the cricketer-turned-politician married his spiritual advisor who has been accused of performing black magic.
In May, Khan went on an 'Umrah' pilgrimage to Mecca with the first lady during his visit to Saudi Arabia for the 14th Summit of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). (ANI)

