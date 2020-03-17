Pak PM Imran Khan to address nation today as COVID-19 cases surge

Islamabad [Pakistan], Mar 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation today evening amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country which has claimed one life and infected over 190 people in Pakistan.

The cricketer-turned politician will elaborate on the precautionary measures taken by the government, to limit the spread of the viral infection, Express Tribune reported.

The first death due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic was reported in Pakistan earlier on Tuesday, confirmed the Ministry of National Health Services

The under-treatment patient was hospitalised in a health facility in the provincial capital of Lahore. Punjab, till now, has eight confirmed cases.

There are a total of 195 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan as of now, and the country has witnessed a rapid increased in the number of infected over the last 36 hours.

For the SAARC video conferencing on adopting measures for containing coronavirus, Khan's Zafar Mirza, instead of strategizing to fight the killer bug, raked up the Kashmir issue, saying that it is imperative that the lockdown in the region be lifted in view of the health emergency amid coronavirus outbreak.

The irony of the situation came in light when Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) issued a notification against Mirza for his involvement in smuggling 20 million face masks to foreign countries, at a time when the world is facing a huge shortage of masks amid the outbreak of COVID-19 -- a pandemic which has claimed the lives of more than 6500 people globally. (ANI)

