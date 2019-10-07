Pak PM Imran Khan to embark on a 3-day visit to China today

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Imran Khan will depart on a three-day visit to China today to discuss issues of regional and bilateral significance, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Kashmir.

The visit by the Pakistan premier comes ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's tour of Nepal and India, Radio Pakistan reported.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will hold separate meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang.

Khan will discuss expansion of projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor framework besides cooperation in agriculture, industrial and socio-economic sectors.

He is also likely to address the China Pakistan Business Forum in Beijing to further promote economic and trade exchanges between the two countries. The Prime Minister will also meet with Chinese entrepreneurs and heads of different companies during the visit.

The two sides will discuss the immediate implementation of Phase-II of China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement, signed between the two strategic cooperative partners to further enhance bilateral business and trade.

They will also examine the abolition of quota for all Pakistani agro products like rice, wheat, corn, soybean, sugar and tobacco as Pakistan will prove to be a food basket for China.

It will be the third visit of Khan to China within a year.

He will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed, Minister for Planning Khusro Bakhtiar and Finance Adviser Hafeez Sheikh. (ANI)

