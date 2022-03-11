Pak PM Imran Khan wooing dissidents to sail through no-confidence motion

Lahore [Pakistan], March 11 (ANI): In a bid to sail through the no-confidence motion by the Opposition parties, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is trying to woo dissidents to lend support to his government to bring it out of choppy waters.

Khan spent a hectic day in Lahore on Thursday to rope in "migratory birds", he was also briefed on the political developments in the province and sought assurances from some "suspect" parliamentarians amid rumours about their support to the opposition aspiring to government ouster through a no-confidence motion, reported Dawn.

The development comes amid growing discontent against the Imran Khan government, with Pakistan's main opposition parties filing a no-confidence motion against the Pakistan PM on Tuesday in the National Assembly.

Rumours about the change of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also surfaced earlier in the day and several names were highlighted on electronic media but they eventually died down.

In the past two days, CM Usman Buzdar has met five PML-N dissident MPAs -- Mian Jalil Sharaqpuri, Ashraf Ansari, Faisal Niazi, Muhammad Ghiasuddin and Azhar Abbas, reported Dawn.



The prime minister began his day in Lahore by holding meetings with Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and discussed political developments in Punjab, reported Dawn.

The premier held meetings with the provincial ministers including those who are rumoured to have joined hands with the dissident groups or the opposition in Punjab. He also held meetings with women MNAs and MPAs in the CM's office conference room.

The prime minister also held meetings with provincial ministers Samsam Bukhari and Hashim Dogar who had gone to meet provincial minister Nauman Langrial -- a leader in the absence of Jahangir Tareen.

The premier also met ministers Dr Akhtar Malik and Asif Nakai who had earlier gone to attend the luncheon hosted by Aleem Khan, reported Dawn.

The Jahangir Tareen group members, however, stood resolute and decided not to meet the prime minister and even went on to deny the group membership of four ministers who met the prime minister.

Meanwhile, ahead of a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan by Opposition parties, Islamabad Police on Thursday night stormed Parliament Lodges and made 19 arrests including key opposition members of the National Assembly, the highest legislative body of the country. (ANI)

