Pak PM reaches US in Saudi Crown Prince's 'special' plane

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 22 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan reached the US on Saturday on a "special aircraft" of Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammad bin Salman.

Dunya News quoting sources said Khan was barred from using a commercial flight by the Saudi Crown Prince, who said: "You are our special guest and you would be going to the US on my special aircraft."

Addressing media, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said, "Prime Minister Imran Khan has reached the US. The seven-day visit is aimed at drawing the attention of the world towards what is happening in Kashmir."

Before arriving in the US, Khan was on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia to muster support from the Islamic nation on the Kashmir issue.

In Saudi Arabia, Khan met King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and discussed Kashmir apart from trade, investment and economic relations.

Khan on Saturday left for New York from Saudi Arabia to participate in the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The cricketer-turned-politician is scheduled to address the UNGA on Septemeber 27. While Khan's address is expected to centre around India's move on Kashmir, New Delhi has cleared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will focus on his country's contribution on development, peace, and security fronts as a responsible member of the global body (ANI)

