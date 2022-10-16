Pak PM Sharif rejects Biden's comment on nuclear program risk, calls it "factually incorrect"

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 15 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif rejected the US President Joe Biden's comments on Pakistan's nuclear weapons capability and called it "factually incorrect and misleading".

"Over the past decades, Pakistan has proven to be a most responsible nuclear state, wherein its nuclear programme is managed through a technically sound and foolproof command and control system," a statement from the PM Office quoted PM Shehbaz Sharif as saying, ARY News reported.

The statement further added that Pakistan has demonstrated responsible stewardship of its nuclear-weapons capability marked by a very strong commitment to global standards, including those of the IAEA on non-proliferation, safety, and security.

"Pakistan and the US have a long history of a friendly and mutually beneficial relationship. At a time, when the world is confronted by huge global challenges, it is critically important that genuine and durable efforts are made to recognise the real potential of the Pakistan-US relationship while avoiding unnecessary comments. It is our sincere desire to cooperate with the US to promote regional peace and security," ARY News quoted Pakistan's PM as saying.

Earlier, Biden described Pakistan as "one of the most dangerous nations" in the world which holds "nuclear weapons without any cohesion." The US President made these remarks at a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Reception in Los Angeles (California).

The remarks on Pakistan were made while Biden was talking about US foreign policy with regard to China and Vladimir Putin's Russia. Biden concluded by saying he considered Pakistan to be the most dangerous country in the world.



"This is a guy (Xi Jinping) who understands what he wants but has an enormous, enormous array of problems. How do we handle that? How do we handle that relative to what's going on in Russia? And what I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world: Pakistan. Nuclear weapons without any cohesion," said Biden, as quoted in a White House press release of his remarks at the Democratic party event.

Taking to Twitter, Shehbaz Sharif said, "Let me reiterate unequivocally: Pakistan is a responsible nuclear state and we are proud that our nuclear assets have the best safeguards as per International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) requirements. We take these safety measures with the utmost seriousness. Let no one have any doubts."

Meanwhile, former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif came to his country's defence after US President Joe Biden questioned the precarious state of its nuclear program.

"Pakistan is a responsible nuclear state that is perfectly capable of safeguarding its national interest whilst respecting international law and practices. Our nuclear program is in no way a threat to any country. Like all independent states," Nawaz Sharif tweeted.

"...Pakistan reserves the right to protect its autonomy, sovereign statehood and territorial integrity," he added.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan also reacted to Biden's statement and said that on what basis he made this statement. And further claimed that "unlike the US which has been involved in wars across the world, when has Pakistan shown aggression, especially post-nuclearisation."

"Equally important, this Biden statement shows the total failure of Imported govt's foreign policy and its claims of "reset of relations with the US"? Is this the "reset"? This govt has broken all records for incompetence," Khan added. (ANI)

