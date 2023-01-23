Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif accuses Imran Khan of being part of plan to oust Nawaz Sharif

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 23 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday accused (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) PTI Chairman Imran Khan of being part of a "grand design" to oust Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan based The News International newspaper reported.

The remarks by Sharif came after Imran Khan in a recent interview claimed that former army chief General (R) Qamar Javed Bajwa had "sent two brigadiers" in the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in the Panama Papers case that ultimately led to the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif.

"In their JIT, Gen (R) Bajwa had sent two brigadiers that later proved Nawaz Sharif's Panama case," he said, adding that "to this date, Nawaz Sharif refuses to forgive Bajwa" for this reason, The News International reported.

Shehbaz Sharif in response called Khan an agent of anarchy and chaos.

"Imran has been part of a grand design to oust Nawaz Sharif and victimise PML-N in the name of accountability," Sharif wrote on his official Twitter handle.



From 2013 on, he said, Imran Khan has been an agent of anarchy and chaos in the country. "His poisonous rants have debased politics, polarised society and undermined state institutions," he further said, as quoted by The News International.

PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif, recently, said that for the sake of personal gains, a cruel joke has been played on Pakistan, reported the Dawn newspaper.

"A cruel joke had been played on Pakistan... for the sake of personal gains," Sharif said on being asked by reporters if he held the former army chief retired Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and former spymaster Gen Faiz Hamid responsible for the state of the country.

"The reality is before everyone. Now no name or face is hidden," he said.

This is the first time that Sharif broke his silence after his party faced a major political blow in Punjab following Parvez Elahi's victory in a vote of confidence shortly before the dissolution of the provincial assembly.

"We all discussed the situation in Pakistan. Pakistan will come out of this difficult situation and we will be the ones to take the country out of it," Sharif said.

"In my Gujranwala jalsa, I stated who was responsible and everything was out in the open. It is my responsibility to tell the nation about the wrongs committed against the people, and it is my responsibility to make things right," he said, as quoted by Dawn newspaper. (ANI)

