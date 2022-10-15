Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif caught in another 'audio leak' controversy

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 15 (ANI): While the dust on the US cypher is still to settle down, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been caught in yet another 'audio leak' controversy.

Another purported audio leak of Sharif surfaced on social media on Thursday days after the coalition government directed a high-level investigation into the alleged hacking and leak of sensitive audio conversations, reported The News International.

In the latest audio, the prime minister purportedly talks about appointing special assistants from the ruling coalition with an unknown person, says a news report.

The unidentified man could be heard talking about the Pakistan Peoples Party, asking for posts of the PM's key aides.

The voice believed to be of PM Shehbaz could be heard, saying, "No, it is not like that, Bilawal Bhutto spoke to me in this regard." Another voice then said, "We have to adjust Zafar Mahmood and Jahanzeb Sahib also...I will tell you a final number today."



He added that Muttahida Qaumi Movement member, Malik Ahmed, was reminded that he played a pivotal role in making the deal with the two parties... "I am sending you his portfolio; he belongs to Karachi."

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan said that the audio leaks are a serious breach of national security as they call into question the entire security of the Prime Minister's Office and House.

He added that his secure line at his residence was also bugged as the PM. He announced that the PTI intends to go to court to establish the authenticity of leaks and then form a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to investigate which intelligence agency is responsible for the bugging and who is leaking out the audio many of which, he said, are edited or doctored, reported The News International.

The former premier said that this is critical because sensitive security issues are and have been illegally recorded and subsequently hacked, implying confidentiality of Pakistan's national security has been exposed globally.

A series of audio clips have been leaked, featuring Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz and former PM Imran Khan, which sparked widespread criticism from the opposition and raised questions about the cyber security of the PM's official residence and the office.

Two audio recordings featuring Imran Khan surfaced and in one of them he was heard talking about 'buying' MNAs and in the second one, the former PM was using a "US cypher" to brand those who would vote against him in April's confidence vote as traitors, Dawn reported.

In the second audio, PTI leaders Shireen Mazari, Asad Umar and Khan said the cypher, which he has used to further a foreign conspiracy narrative behind his ouster, had a global impact and urged his close aides to brand those who would vote against him in the confidence vote as Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq, according to Dawn. (ANI)

