Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 29 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday held separate conversations via phone with French President Emmanuel Macron and Jordan's King Abdullah II on the "situation" in Jammu and Kashmir.
During his phone call with Macron, Khan alleged that the steps taken by India in its own territory are against UN Security Council resolutions, according to ARY News.
"Through its unilateral...actions, India is attempting to change the demography of the disputed territory, which is a blatant violation of the international norms and the UN Security Council resolutions," the Pakistani PM told the Jordanian king.
Pakistan has objected to India's abrogation of Article 370, which accorded a special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Furthermore, the former state was also hived into two Union Territories, namely Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.
India has maintained that its decision in J&K is entirely a matter of its internal affairs. (ANI)
Pak PM talks to French President, Jordanian King about J&K
ANI | Updated: Aug 29, 2019 01:32 IST
