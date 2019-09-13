Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File photo)
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File photo)

Pak PM to meet Trump twice during US visit

ANI | Updated: Sep 13, 2019 11:29 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sep 13 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will have two meetings with President Donald Trump during his US visit later this month.
Khan will arrive in New York on September 21 to attend the 74th session of the UN General Assembly. He will address the session on September 27, The News International reported.
According to the report, the prime minister will have the first meeting with the US President at a luncheon and another at high-tea.
He will also be holding talks with world leaders on Kashmir, an issued that Islamabad has been desperately trying to internationalise but to no avail.
This would be his second visit to the US. Previously in July, Khan held a one-on-one meeting with Trump during which the president had offered to mediate between Pakistan and India on the Kashmir.
During the July visit, Khan had revealed that his country still has about 30,000 to 40,000 militants "who have been trained and fought in some part of Afghanistan or Kashmir."(ANI)

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 12:22 IST

Trump wants to meet Kim at 'some point' this year

Washington [USA], Sept 13 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that he is willing to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at "some point" this year.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 12:05 IST

Pakistan's trade deficit falls by 38 pc in July-August

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 13 (ANI): Pakistan's trade deficit shrank by nearly 38 per cent in the first two months of the current fiscal year, driven largely by a decline in imports of non-essential luxury items.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 11:53 IST

Comoros: Indian envoy Abhay Kumar meets President Azali Assoumani

Moroni [Comoros], Sept 13 (ANI): Indian ambassador to Madagascar, Abhay Kumar, on Thursday met Comoros President Azali Assoumani and held discussions over strengthening bilateral relations between New Delhi and Moroni.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 10:59 IST

UN chief appoints Indian Army veteran Abhijit Guha as head of...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 13 (ANI): United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday (local time) appointed Lieutenant General (Retired) Abhijit Guha as the head of the UN mission in Hodeidah, Yemen.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 10:48 IST

After decades of Afghan conflict, Imran Khan regrets Pak's...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sep 13 (ANI): Pakistan should have taken a neutral stance instead of backing America's 'War on Terror' bid against the Soviet rule in Afghanistan, said Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 09:28 IST

US State Dept to hear on human rights cases in South Asia next month

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 13 (ANI): US State Department announced it's South Asia subcommittee will hold a hearing on "Human Rights in South Asia" next month.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 07:12 IST

London: Altaf Hussain's bail extended again for month

London [UK], Sept 13 (ANI): Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain's bail was extended for the second time on Thursday, in a case related to a 2016 speech, where he allegedly urged his supporters to take the law into their own hands.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 06:50 IST

India's economic growth is 'much weaker' than expected: IMF

Washington [US], Sept 13 (ANI): International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday said that India's economic growth is "much weaker" than expected due to corporate and environmental regulatory uncertainty and "lingering weakness" in some non-Bank financial companies.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 06:44 IST

'Occupier' Pakistan's support to Kashmiri people is synthetic,...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 13 (ANI): Calling Pakistan a hypocrite, a Gilgit-Baltistan activist on Thursday said that Islamabad is an "occupier" whose support to people of Kashmir is "synthetic and superficial" as they have been committing atrocities in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) from last 70 y

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 06:20 IST

In another desperate attempt, Pak to hold 'jalsa' over Kashmir in PoK

Muzzafarabad [PoK], Sept 13 (ANI): In another desperate attempt after its so-called 'Kashmir Solidarity Hour' turned out to be a damp squib, Pakistan government has announced to hold 'a big Jalsa' in Muzzafarabad, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir over Kashmir issue on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 06:20 IST

Pak: Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia later this month

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 13 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Saudi Arabia later this month, reported Dunya News on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 05:01 IST

Hong Kong: IHRC expresses concerns over Pak's 'malicious' action...

Hong Kong, Sept 13 (ANI): International Human Right Council of Hong Kong has expressed concern over "malicious and unlawful actions" of Pakistan against Human Right activist Abdul Baseer Naveed who has been rendered stateless after Islamabad deprived him of his passport, freedom of movement and right

Read More
iocl