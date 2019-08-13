Pak PM to visit PoK tomorrow

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 13 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is slated to visit Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on August 14, local media reported.

According to Radio Pakistan, Khan is scheduled to address the "legislative assembly" there.

This comes at a time when India has rejected Pakistan's reaction to the steps taken in Jammu and Kashmir.

New Delhi scrapped Article 370 of the Indian Constitution which gave special status to the state, a move which was criticised by Islamabad.

India has time and again reiterated that its decisions in the region are a matter of internal affairs. (ANI)

