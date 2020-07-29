Pak PM's advisor resigns after facing flak for possessing assets worth millions of dollars

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 29 (ANI): Tania Aidrus, special assistant to the prime minister (SAPM) on Digital Pakistan, has submitted her resignation following Pakistan government releasing a list of top 20 aides admitting to owning movable and immovable assets worth millions of dollars abroad, Geo News reported.

"Criticism levied towards the state as a consequence of my citizenship status is clouding the purpose of Digital Pakistan. In the greater public interest, I have submitted my resignation from the SAPM role. I will continue to serve my country and the PM's vision to my best ability," Aidrus tweeted.

Recently, six advisors of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan possessing dual citizenships and several of top 20 aides had admitted of owning movable and immovable assets worth millions of dollars abroad.

According to a Gulf News report, the list was published on the official website of Pakistan government's cabinet division.

All the dual nationals were working as SAPM. These people include SAPM on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari (UK), SAPM on Power Division Shahzad Qasim (US), SAPM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar (US), SAPM on Political Affairs Shahbaz Gill (US), SAPM on Parliamentary Coordination Nadeem Afzal Gondal (Canada) and SAPM on Digital Pakistan Tania Aidrus (Canadian citizenship by birth).

Giving further details, the Gulf News reported that Aidrus owns four properties abroad -- two in the US and one each in the UK and Singapore -- with a value of Rs 454 million. While her properties in Singapore and the US are under mortgage, she has no property in Pakistan. Her bank accounts both in Pakistan and abroad are worth Rs 25 million and she owns a Toyota Fortuner vehicle.

The list on PM Imran Khan's advisors possessing dual nationalities had sparked strong criticisms by the Opposition leaders. (ANI)

