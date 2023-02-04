Pak police detains Afghan refugees in Islamabad

Kabul [Afghanistan], February 4 (ANI): In a recent incident, Afghan refugees were detained by Pakistan police on Friday in Islamabad, Khaama Press reported citing official sources.

More than 20 Afghan migrants from Islamabad's Barakaw neighbourhood have reportedly been detained by police and brought to an undisclosed location.

Additionally, it is claimed that laptops and cell phones belonging to migrants have been seized. However, neither the Pakistani government nor the Afghan Embassy in Islamabad has made any comments regarding the detentions as of yet, according to Khaama Press.

On Thursday evening, police carried out a similar search operation in Rawalpindi.



They barged into Afghan citizens' homes at random and demanded their legal papers, including as visas and stay permits.

"A few police officers entered my flat Thursday night, checked our official documents, and left our place without even bothering us, or conducting any major investigation," Khaama Press reported citing an Afghan citizen in Rawalpindi as saying.

Since the Taliban took control of Kabul in August 2021, thousands of Afghans have fled to Pakistan and other neighbouring countries, mainly because to fear of retaliation and death threats from the government there.

Afghan people are still being detained by Pakistani police all around the nation.

In Sindh province over the past few months and deported hundreds of them were back in Afghanistan. (ANI)

