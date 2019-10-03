Pak political party JUI-F announces 'Azadi march' against Imran Khan govt on Oct 27

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 3 (ANI): Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), a major right-wing political party, on Thursday announced that it will begin an 'Azadi march' on October 27 to oust the "incompetent" government of incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"The current government is the result of a fake election and fake results," Dawn quoted JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman as saying during a press conference.

The JUI-F chief said that all opposition parties had rejected the July 25, 2018 elections and had called for fresh elections. "In this regard, the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam and Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal have carried out 15 'million marches' in the country to raise awareness among the people," he said.

"As a result of this illegal government and its incompetencies, the country's economy has sunk [...] traders have shut down businesses as a result of heavy taxation. The Muslims of Pakistan are in anguish over the state of religion in the country," he continued.

In a meeting with his party members earlier today, Rehman decided that on October 27, the party will begin a march against Khan's government.

"This will be an Azadi march. Groups of people from all over the country will embark on this journey which will culminate in Islamabad, where we will send the government packing," he said.

"We will gather at D-Chowk," he said, adding, "We are not ones to disperse easily."

The JUI-F chief rejected the impression that he was "going solo" and said that the party is "in touch with all the other parties and making decisions in consultation with them".

"We met Bilawal Bhutto sahib today and some very positive developments took place during our meeting. Yesterday you must have see the PML-N delegation speak. Some positive developments took place then, as well," he said.

When asked whether the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will also participate in the sit-in alongside JUI-F or only the march that day, Rehman noted, "The entire country is showing up. The trader community will be there. Doctors, lawyers are coming. We are in direct contact with people from all walks of life. I can speak for the readiness all these people have shown."

Rehman further stressed that the protest will continue "until the government steps down". (ANI)

