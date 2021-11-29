Pak poll panel orders probe into video of bribes for votes

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 29 (ANI): Authorities in Pakistan decided to take actions against workers of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PMLN) for 'bribe for vote' allegations against them.

The action came from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after a video posted circulated on social media, showed PMLN workers bribing people for their votes. As reported by Samaa TV, one of the videos shows what appears to be a party office of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz.

At least two party activists sit at a desk and women enter the room one after the other. The case has been reported a few days before Lahore's NA-133 by-polls that are scheduled to take place on December 5.

The 'party members' could be seen making women pledge that they would vote for the PMLN in the December 5 by-polls.

"I swear with my hand on the Quran that on the fifth date [of December] I would vote for Muslim League Noon [PMLN]," repeats each of the women after the alleged PLMN workers.



As per the purported video, the voters were receiving Pakistan Rupee 2,000 after making the pledge.

Meanwhile, the other video showed male voters taking a similar pledge.

As reported by Samaa TV, the ECP Returning Officer (RO) for NA-133 on Sunday ordered the authorities to identify the persons recorded on the video.

The RO has sent letters to district authorities and the Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) to look into the matter.

The video has been shared by a number of Pakistan Tareek-e-Insaf members. (ANI)

