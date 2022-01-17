Pak postpones decision on schools closure amid Omicron surge

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 17 (ANI): As Omicron cases continue to rise in Pakistan, particularly in urban areas, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) postponed the decision to close educational institutions in the country once again on Monday.

This comes after the Sindh government agreed on Friday to keep schools and colleges open despite the Covid outbreak and the positivity rate of Karachi has now reached roughly 40 per cent.



The meeting, which included federal and provincial education ministers, decided that the huddle will meet again on Tuesday with new data to discuss the state of educational institutions and the education sector.

The meeting also addressed how to stop the spread of Covid-19 infections across Pakistan. It had decided that the serving of food in buses and on commercial flights will be banned.

It further decided to strengthen vaccination efforts in response to the Omicron wave, as well as increase coordination with the Sindh administration, due to the virus's rapid expansion in the province. (ANI)

