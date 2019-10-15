Pak Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia today

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 15 (ANI): After a day-long visit to Tehran, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for Riyadh today to meet the Saudi leadership to discuss the recent developments in the Gulf region.

Khan on Sunday held talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at the Presidential palace about the recent development in the Middle East region that led to an increase in tension between Iran and the Saudi Kingdom, Geo News reported.

"Pakistan does not want conflict between Tehran and Riyadh...I am happy to facilitate talks between Tehran and Riyadh...I am very hopeful as I had constructive talks with the (Iranian) president," said Khan in a joint conference with Rouhani.

Khan also met Iranian Supreme Leader Sayyid Ali Hosseini Khamenei during his day-long visit.

The Pakistani Premier is accompanied by his Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Special Assistant to PM on Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari.

According to local media reports, the Pakistani PM's visit came at the behest of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to discuss regional developments.

Last month, during Islamabad's bilateral meet with Tehran on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly session, Khan had said that both the United States and Saudi Arabia had asked him to facilitate talks with Iran to de-escalate tensions in the Gulf region.

Tensions have been brewing between Iran and the Saudi Kingdom since the drone attack on the state-owned Saudi Aramco oil-processing facilities on September 14. (ANI)

