Pak protest march held in tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against rising terrorism

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 14 (ANI): Hundreds of people took to the streets in a tribal district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday against rising terrorism in the region, and demanded the civil administration fulfil its responsibilities to restore peace in the area.

The peace march was organised by Wana Siyasi Ittihad (WSI) in South Waziristan's Wana town, Dawn newspaper reported. The protest march saw the participation of hundreds of people along with the presence of members of the PTI, Jamaat-e-Islami and other political parties.

According to Dawn, the protesters demanded a ban on armed groups in the district, tackling the rise of terrorism, getting rid of kidnappings for ransom, the release of prominent Pashtun leader Ali Wazir and adequate security for the public, contractors and traders.

WSI member Saeed Wazir told Dawn that no government representatives had yet made efforts to negotiate with the protestors, warning that if the authorities failed to fulfil their demands, another protest would be staged on November 20.



Last month, the residents of Swat and Shangla also protested against the wave of terrorism. They reminded the Pakistan government do more against terrorism in the region.

They demanded authorities to clamp down on elements ruining the peace in the area, the Dawn reported. This protest was held in the wake of a terrorist incident where a school van was attacked, killing the driver and injuring two children.

During their protest last week at Matta Chowk in the Khwazakhela tehsil of Swat, the protesters had warned that they might take up arms to tackle terrorists if the authorities failed to play their due role, reported Dawn.

The most recent protest came after a school van in Charbagh came under gunfire, leaving the driver dead and two children injured.

The incident triggered protests in several parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with thousands taking to the streets to show their resolve against terror, the report added. (ANI)

