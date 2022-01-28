Pak Punjab farmers to protest against new taxes on electricity for tube wells

Lahore [Pakistan], January 27 (ANI): Pakistan's Punjab farmers on Thursday staged a protest over the imposition of new taxes on the electricity consumed by agriculture tube wells while calling to widen the protest against the Imran Khan government.

PKI President Mian Umair Masood said that an exorbitant hike of Rs 14 per unit has been imposed on the farmers over the use of tube well in the name of electricity tariff during the last two years.

The Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) staged a rally outside the power distribution company in Multan, reported Dawn.

"In 2019, there was a flat rate of Rs 5.35 per unit but the incumbent government added Rs 13.65 per unit to the tariff, increasing the cost of production of various agricultural produce," he said.

He said that members of the group will demonstrate outside Lahore Electric Supply Company offices in Lahore, Kasur and Okara next Wednesday, reported Dawn.



He said that instead of resolving issues of the growers, the government is adding to their miseries.

Meanwhile, in Faisalabad, farmers protested outside the deputy commissioner's office against the shortage of urea fertiliser and its sale in the black market while the window for its utilization is closing fast.

Kissan Board Pakistan vice-president Amanullah Chathha said that the urea crisis is worsening with each passing day and fears that if the compost is not applied to wheat, its production will fall leading to an increase in flour prices.

He wonders why urea is not available in adjacent districts of Sheikhupura, Multan and Ghotki where the fertiliser factories are located, reported Dawn.

Chathha alleged that the hoarding mafia is charging Rs 700 extra against the official rate of Rs 1,768 per urea bag, while the government looks the other way.

He said that the issue is making political parties come on the roads and show solidarity with the protesting farmers, reported Dawn.

He threatened to widen the protest if the government did not ensure a smooth supply of urea as per Federal Minister Khuro Bakhtiyar's announcement. (ANI)

