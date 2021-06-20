Pak records 1,050 new COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 20 (ANI): Pakistan on Sunday reported 1,050 new cases of COVID-19 and 37 deaths over the past 24 hours.

Out of the 37 fatalities, 17 people who succumbed to the virus breathed their last on ventilators, as per data from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), reported Geo News.

With these new infections, the country's active tally of COVID cases has surged to 33,972. Pakistan tested 41,065 people for the infection on Saturday.



The positivity ratio stands at 2.55 per cent.

So far, 892,319 people have recovered from the infection across Pakistan, as per the NCOC.

The total caseload of the infections has mounted to 948,268, while the total number of deaths has risen to 21,977, reported Geo News. (ANI)

