Flag of Pakistan. (Representative Image)
Flag of Pakistan. (Representative Image)

Pak regrets Afghanistan's decision to close consulate in Peshawar over market ownership dispute

ANI | Updated: Oct 12, 2019 23:12 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 12 (ANI): Pakistan on Saturday regretted Afghanistan's decision to close its consulate in Peshawar over the market ownership dispute and urged the country to immediately review the move.
The consulate was shut on Friday in protest against the raid by Pakistani policemen in an Afghan market and the removal of an Afghan flag from the place.
"We regret the announcement that the Consulate General of Afghanistan in Peshawar has been closed in protest at this point. We hope that this step would be immediately reviewed and that a private legal case would not be allowed to adversely affect the relations between the two brotherly countries," a statement by Pakistan foreign office read.
The statement further said that Pakistan rejects "insinuations contained in the statement issued by the Afghan Foreign Ministry regarding a market in Peshawar" and deeply regrets that a " distorted and misleading account of the issue and related events has been presented."
The Afghan consulate claims the Afghan market as a property of the Afghan government. However, reports suggest that there is another claimant to the property. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 23:16 IST

5.2 magnitude earthquake rattles China

Beijing [China], Oct 12 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.2 on Richter scale struck southern China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Saturday, China Earthquake Networks Center said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 23:03 IST

China pledges NPR 56 billion financial assistance to Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], Oct 12 (ANI): China on Saturday pledged to provide financial assistance of NPR 56 billion to Nepal over a period of two years.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 22:46 IST

Top US senator accuses Pakistan of supporting Taliban, al-Qaeda...

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): A top US senator has accused Pakistan of supporting terror groups like the Taliban and al-Qaeda in Afghanistan and harbouring terrorists belonging to these groups in the war-torn country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 22:32 IST

LS Speaker Om Birla arrives in Serbia to attend 141st IPU Assembly

Belgrade [Serbia], Oct 12 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla arrived in Serbia on Friday to attend the 141st Assembly of the Inter Parliamentarian Union (IPU) slated to be held here from October 13 to October 17.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 20:40 IST

Japan: Typhoon Hagibis makes landfall on Izu Peninsula; 2 dead

Tokyo [Japan], Oct 12 (ANI): Typhoon Hagibis made landfall on the Izu Peninsula on Saturday evening, bringing heavy downpours and winds that have claimed the lives of two persons and injured at least 70 others.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 18:48 IST

India relaxes e-visa policy for Chinese nationals

Beijing [China], Oct Oct 12 (ANI): India has announced significant relaxations in its e-visa policy for Chinese nationals, the Indian embassy in Beijing said, at a time when the leaders of the two nations had met for the second informal summit.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 18:47 IST

Iran vows response to missile attack on oil tanker

Tehran [Iran], Oct 12 (ANI): Iran said on Saturday that it will respond to Friday's missile attack on state-owned oil tanker vessel run by the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) after it was hit by two missiles near the Saudi port city of Jeddah.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 18:37 IST

US: 4 killed in Brooklyn shooting

New York [USA], Oct 12 (ANI): Four people were killed and three others sustained injuries in a shooting incident that took place in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday, a spokesperson for the New York Police Department said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 18:33 IST

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Kathmandu after India visit

Kathmandu [Nepal], Oct 12 (ANI): Hours after concluding informal summit with Prime Minister Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Kathmandu for his two-day visit to the Himalayan country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 17:39 IST

PM Modi to inaugurate Kartarpur corridor on Nov 8: Harsimrat Badal

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the much-awaited Kartarpur corridor, connecting the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur with Darbar Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan, on November 8.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 16:49 IST

5.7 magnitude earthquake rattles Japan as country braces for...

Tokyo [Japan], Oct 12 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale struck Japan on Saturday, country's Meteorological Agency said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 16:41 IST

Japan evacuates more than 600,000 people as Typhoon Hagibis approaches

Tokyo [Japan], Oct 12 (ANI): Japan has advised more than 600,000 people to evacuate as it prepares to face the Typhoon Hagibis.

Read More
iocl