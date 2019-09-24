Pak rejects Army Chief's statement that Balakot terror camp reactivated

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 24 (ANI): Pakistan on Tuesday rejected Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat's statement that Islamabad has recently reactivated the terror camp in Balakot.

In the statement released by the Foreign Office, Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal: "Indian statements and measures are a threat to regional peace and stability".

Pakistan foreign office's reaction comes a day after Rawat, while addressing a press conference on Monday, said Pakistan very recently "reactivated" the terror camp in Balakot which was bombed in February.

"Let me tell you, Balakot has been reactivated by Pakistan very recently. Obviously that shows that Balakot was affected and damaged and destroyed. That is why people had got away from there," he said while responding to questions on whether there were new terror launch pads in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"It highlights that some action had been taken by the Indian Air Force (IAF) at Balakot and now they have got the people back there," he said.

On February 27 this year, IAF fighters flew deep into Pakistan to bomb a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror facility at Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The action came after the February 14 suicide bombing in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, which killed over 40 CRPF personnel. (ANI)

