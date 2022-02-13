Pak reports 3,206 new COVID cases, 41 deaths in last 24 hours

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 13 (ANI): Pakistan reported a total of 3,206 new COVID-19 cases and 41 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data on Sunday.



With this latest data, the death toll has reached 29,772. The number of coronavirus patients in critical care at various hospitals across the country stands at 1,623, reported ARY News.

Sindh province remained top on the list with 555,920 COVID-19 so far since the outbreak of the pandemic in February 2020. Punjab follows with 493,478 cases, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 207,820 coronavirus cases to date.

Moreover, Islamabad has registered 132,711 coronavirus cases, while Balochistan stands with 34,986 overall cases. The infection rate increased to 5.79 per cent from yesterday's 5.35 per cent, reported the news channel. (ANI)

