Pak reports 391 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths in last 24 hrs

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 12 (ANI): Pakistan reported 391 new cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths in the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Friday.

As many as 38,524 samples were tested during this period, out of which 391 turned out to be positive, pushing the country's caseload to 1,279,142, ARY News reported.

The national positivity rate was recorded at 1.01 per cent.



The death toll climbed to 28,584 after nine more people succumbed to the viral disease.

The number of critical Covid-19 patients under treatment in various hospitals across the country stands at 1,158, ARY News reported.

Meanwhile, Pakistan on Thursday approved Chinese COVID-19 vaccines Sinopharm and Sinovac for children above 12 with an efficacy rate of 79 per cent and 51 per cent respectively. (ANI)

