Pak reports 400 new Covid-19 cases, 11 deaths in last 24 hrs

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 9 (ANI): As many as 400 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Pakistan in the last 24 hours, the authorities said on Tuesday.

According to Pakistan's Geo News, 42,373 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, out of which 400 Covid-19 cases turned out to be positive. Eleven people, meanwhile, lost their lives to the virus and 277 recovered from it over the same period, the Pakistani publication said.

With the addition of new cases, the gross Covid-19 infection count in the country mounted to 1,277,560. The death toll from the virus infection in the country stands at 28,000, as per Geo News.

Pakistan is reporting 514 new infections on average each day. This is nine per cent of the peak-- the highest daily average reported on June 17, the Geo News report said.



Pakistan has managed to vaccinate 25.9 per cent of its population i.e., a total of 111,967,455 Covid-19 vaccination doses. The infection rate concerning coronavirus has fallen to 0.94 per cent since March 2020, the Pakistani publication added. (ANI)









