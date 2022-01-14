Pak reports over 3,000 COVID cases in 24 hrs, positivity rate up by 9 times in one month

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 14 (ANI): The number of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has hit a new record with 3,000 cases reported in the last 24 hours after a gap of over four months, with the country's positivity rate showing an extraordinary nine-fold increase in just one month.

Earlier, 3,152 cases were reported on September 11, 2021, in Pakistan.



A total of 3,019 cases and five deaths were reported, with 651 patients on critical care, across Pakistan over the past 24 hours, according to data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), reported Dawn.

The positivity ratio, which was 0.69 per cent on December 13, 2021, rose to 6.12pc during the last 24 hours. Karachi reported 20.45pc positivity, Lahore 10.7pc, Rawalpindi 7.35pc, Islamabad 6.3pc, Gilgit 5.88pc and Gujrat 5.81pc.

Notably, the first case of Omicron variant of Covid-19 was detected on December 13 in Karachi and since then the number of cases has been skyrocketing in the country. (ANI)

