Pak: Rescue worker killed, 10 injured in Quetta blasts

Quetta (Balochistan) [Pakistan], Sept 6 (ANI): A rescue worker was killed and 10 others were injured after twin IED blasts rocked Quetta's Khezai Chowk area on Thursday evening, police said.

The first explosion occurred at a transport company office in the area. Later, the second blast took place when rescue workers and journalists gathered at the site, The Dawn reported.

The number of casualties was confirmed by Liaqat Shahwani, the spokesperson for the Balochistan provincial government.

Six policemen, a TV reporter and a cameraman were among the wounded, said Shahwani.

The injured were rushed to various hospitals in Quetta for treatment.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident. (ANI)

