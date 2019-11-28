Pak SC adjourns Bajwa's extension hearing

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 27 (ANI): Pakistan Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to the extension of Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa's tenure until tomorrow.

Bajwa, who is turning 60 next year, is due to retire from his post on November 29 at the completion of his tenure.

An SC bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa, Justice Mian Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah heard the case.

The army chief was represented by Farogh Naseem, who resigned from his post as law minister yesterday to pursue the case, while Attorney General (AG) Anwar Mansoor Khan presented arguments on behalf of the government.

Today's hearing was adjourned twice. The second time the court resumed proceedings, the attorney general informed the court that the summary which notifies Gen Bajwa's extension had referred to Article 243 and Article 245 of the Constitution.

On August 19, Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved an extension in the tenure of Gen Bajwa for another three years.

"General Qamar Javed Bajwa is appointed Chief of Army Staff for another term of three years from the date of completion of current tenure," the brief notification issued by the prime minister's office had said.

Khan extended his tenure citing "regional security environment", according to The Express Tribune.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's government on Tuesday amended its Army Regulations (Rules) to include a provision for an "extension in tenure" of Bajwa. (ANI)

