Pak security forces raid house of Sindhi leader, threaten his family

Shikarpur [Pakistan] August 13 (ANI): Pakistan Rangers personnel in more than 20 vehicles and ISI personnel in civilian clothes in five vehicles surrounded and raided the house of Sindhi leader Lala Aslam Pathan in Shikarpur city of Sindh on Wednesday.

Lala Aslam is a senior vice chairman of Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), a nationalist party in Sindh.

"Rangers and ISI personnel threatened his family and combed the entire neighbourhood to arrest him or his sons. This attempted operation was unsuccessful because of their absence in the house and the neighbourhood," said Shafi Burfat, the chairman of JSMM, who himself is living in exile in Germany.

In a statement, JSMM strongly condemned the cowardly raid on the house of Lala Aslam Pathan.

Burfat said, "Pakistani fascist LEAs (Law Enforcement Agencies) are conducting a brutal operation against the Sindhi National Movement for the last several years. Following the announcement by the JSMM to mark "Slavery Day" and "Black Day" on August 14, the state has started a series of arrests of national workers across Sindh".

It added, "The siege and the raid on the house of the JSMM's central leader Lala Aslam Pathan is the part of the state's anti-Sindh conspiracy, which is condemnable."

A large number of political activists and other intellectuals in Sindh and Balochistan are forcibly abducted and put in secret detention centres by the security agencies. Many of them were killed and their mutilated bodies were found in isolated places.

Family members of these missing persons are continuously holding protests across Pakistan but the government has failed to get them released. (ANI)