Pak Senate rejects bill seeking provisional province status of Gilgit-Baltistan

Gilgit [Gilgit-Baltistan], March 3 (ANI): A bill in Pakistan Senate seeking provisional province status for Gilgit-Baltistan was 'rejected' by the parliamentary committee of Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly.

The bill was submitted by four senators of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) in the Senate.

A joint statement issued by 12 members of the GB Legislative Assembly, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam condemned the move of the senators and announced their decision to oppose it, reported Dawn.



The statement said a meeting of the parliamentary committee on the Gilgit-Baltistan provisional province draft was held in Islamabad on Monday. It said any move without consulting the Gilgit-Baltistan people would be resisted.

"The bill submitted by BAP members in the Senate in a dramatic way is not acceptable," it said.

They said that any draft bill other than the one prepared by elected members of GB would not be accepted.

The Gilgit-Baltistan lawmakers announced the decision to boycott work on the preparation of the draft till the withdrawal of the bill submitted by BAP senators, reported Dawn. (ANI)

