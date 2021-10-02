Pak senior minister backs 'chance at a normal life' for TTP terrorists

Islamabad [Pakistan] October 2 (ANI): Senior Pakistan minister government on Friday said that Islamabad is willing to negotiate with members of the terrorist organisation Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) if the outfit wishes to pledge loyalty to the country.

The statement came from the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry after Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that the government is in talks with "some" groups of the TTP for disarmament, Geo News reported.

"Peace-loving people who wish to follow the Constitution should be given a chance to get back to a normal life," the Minister said during a video message.

Meanwhile, Chaudhry also defended PM Imran Khan after his statement that talks must go on with Tehreek-i-Taliban (TTP) sparked criticism, Geo News reported.



PM had said that the government is in talks with some groups of the banned TTP with the aim of having the group lay down their weapons and making them agree to adhere to the country's Constitution.

Further, Khan clarified that he is expecting a deal to come out of the talks but again nothing is certain. He sees dialogue as the only solution and is willing to 'forgive' the TTP if an agreement is reached.

In another recent development, TTP leader Mufti Wali Noor Mehsud, in an exclusive interview with Japanese media outlet Mainichi Shimbun, had welcomed the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan.

"We are hopeful for a strong relationship between the two of us," Noor Mehsud said.

Experts believe that the recent developments in Afghanistan have encouraged the TTP members and they want to realise Pashtuns' rule in Pakistan. (ANI)

