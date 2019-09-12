Pak should look into its areas first before raising hue and cry on Kashmir, says activist
ANI | Updated: Sep 12, 2019 00:00 IST
<p>Geneva [Switzerland], Sep 11 (ANI): Pakistan should first look into areas under its control before creating a hue and cry on Kashmir, said retired Colonel <a href="/search?query=Wajahat Hasan">Wajahat Hasan</a> at the 42nd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) here on Wednesday.<br />"Pakistan government should first look into their house and the area which are under their control before making hue and cry internationally about their side of Kashmir. It should immediately restore State Subject Rule in Gilgit Baltistan and declare the Karachi Agreement as null and void," the Gilgit Baltistan activist said.<br />He also scoffed at Pakistan for repeatedly calling "<a href="/search?query=Jammu and Kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a> a disputed territory". "Pakistan says that the whole of <a href="/search?query=Jammu and Kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a> is a disputed territory, so there should be rights of self-determination. I must say that how Pakistan can claim that it is a disputed territory?" he asked.<br />"They have kept Gilgit-Baltistan under the cockpit of Kashmir for so long that people don't now about Gilgit-Baltistan's importance and its link with the <a href="/search?query=Jammu and Kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a> state overall," he added.<br />Earlier today, another activist Senge H Sering also called the occupied northern region a "part of India."<br />"Gilgit-Baltistan is a part of India. Members of the United Nations need to realise that Pakistan has become a big stumble block for last 70 years," said Sering at the United Nations Human Rights Council.<br />Sering accused Pakistan of changing the demography of the region in the years following the abolishing of the State Subject Rule in 1984.<br />"You will be surprised that while Pakistan is trying to be the attorney of Kashmiri people, it has changed the demography in a huge manner," he said.<br />Gilgit-Baltistan is currently a part of Pakistan occupied Kashmir. It borders Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the west, and <a href="/search?query=Jammu and Kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a> to the south. Currently, the region is neither a province nor a state and has a semi-provincial status. (ANI)<br /></p>