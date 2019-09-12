Pak should look into its areas first before raising hue and cry on Kashmir, says activist

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 22:11 IST

India, Pak must resolve Kashmir issue through dialogue, says UN...

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres remains very concerned about any potential escalation between India and Pakistan over Kashmir and appeals to both sides to deal with the issue through dialogue, said Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson of Guterres, on Wednesday.