Retired Colonel Wajahat Hasan from Gilgit Baltistan speaking at the UNHRC on Wednesday in Geneva, Photo/ANI

Pak should look into its areas first before raising hue and cry on Kashmir, says activist

ANI | Updated: Sep 12, 2019 00:00 IST

<p>Geneva [Switzerland], Sep 11 (ANI): Pakistan should first look into areas under its control before creating a hue and cry on Kashmir, said retired Colonel <a href="/search?query=Wajahat Hasan">Wajahat Hasan</a> at the 42nd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) here on Wednesday.<br />"Pakistan government should first look into their house and the area which are under their control before making hue and cry internationally about their side of Kashmir. It should immediately restore State Subject Rule in Gilgit Baltistan and declare the Karachi Agreement as null and void," the Gilgit Baltistan activist said.<br />He also scoffed at Pakistan for repeatedly calling "<a href="/search?query=Jammu and Kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a> a disputed territory". "Pakistan says that the whole of <a href="/search?query=Jammu and Kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a> is a disputed territory, so there should be rights of self-determination. I must say that how Pakistan can claim that it is a disputed territory?" he asked.<br />"They have kept Gilgit-Baltistan under the cockpit of Kashmir for so long that people don't now about Gilgit-Baltistan's importance and its link with the <a href="/search?query=Jammu and Kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a> state overall," he added.<br />Earlier today, another activist Senge H Sering also called the occupied northern region a "part of India."<br />"Gilgit-Baltistan is a part of India. Members of the United Nations need to realise that Pakistan has become a big stumble block for last 70 years," said Sering at the United Nations Human Rights Council.<br />Sering accused Pakistan of changing the demography of the region in the years following the abolishing of the State Subject Rule in 1984.<br />"You will be surprised that while Pakistan is trying to be the attorney of Kashmiri people, it has changed the demography in a huge manner," he said.<br />Gilgit-Baltistan is currently a part of Pakistan occupied Kashmir. It borders Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the west, and <a href="/search?query=Jammu and Kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a> to the south. Currently, the region is neither a province nor a state and has a semi-provincial status. (ANI)<br /></p>

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 00:18 IST

Iceland: President Kovind remembers victims of 9/11 attack

Reykjavik [Iceland], Sept 12 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday remembered the victims of 9/11 terror attack and called on the world community to take steps to stop inhuman forces from destroying the peace and harmony.

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 23:50 IST

OIC to hold meeting on Palestine following Netanyahu's statement

Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], Sep 11 (ANI): The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) announced that it will hold a meeting at the foreign ministers level to discuss the escalation following the statement of the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on West Bank territories.

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 23:30 IST

CPEC adding to woes of Baloch people, say activists

Geneva [Balochistan], Sept 11 (ANI): Baloch political and human rights activists have blamed China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a multi-billion dollar project, for unemployment, insecurity and economic degradation in Balochistan.

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 23:08 IST

Third-party mediation only way to resolve Kashmir dispute: Qureshi

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 11 (ANI): Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has rejected the possibility of bilateral talks with India, saying that the third party mediation is the only way to resolve Kashmir issue.

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 22:38 IST

European experts support India's move on Kashmir

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 11 (ANI): The scrapping of Article 370 is India's internal matter and the move would create more economic opportunities for the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the long run, experts from Europe said on Wednesday.

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 22:35 IST

Ahead of US-China trade talks, China waives import tariffs on...

Beijing [China], Sep 11 (ANI): China on Wednesday waived import tariffs on 16 US products including shrimp, fish meal and cancer treatment drugs.

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 22:34 IST

UK's new visa extension policy is best opportunity to attract...

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): British Deputy High Commissioner to India Jan Thompson on Wednesday deemed UK's move to extend work visas for foreign students studying in its universities as a great opportunity for the country to attract the brightest Indian students.

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 22:33 IST

Trump asks Federal Reserve to lower interest rates to 'zero or less'

Washington [USA] Sept 11(ANI): US President Donald Trump on Wednesday called out the Federal Reserve to get its interest rates down to "zero or less."

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 22:11 IST

India, Pak must resolve Kashmir issue through dialogue, says UN...

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres remains very concerned about any potential escalation between India and Pakistan over Kashmir and appeals to both sides to deal with the issue through dialogue, said Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson of Guterres, on Wednesday.

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 21:33 IST

Hundreds of Nigerians repatriated from South Africa after attacks

Pretoria [South Africa], Sep 11 (ANI): More than 600 Nigerians began returning to their homeland following a wave of deadly xenophobic attacks in South Africa, media reported.

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 20:44 IST

6 injured in Florida stabbing, suspect in custody

Tallahassee [Florida], Sept 11 (ANI): A suspect is in custody after six people were injured on Wednesday in a stabbing incident at an industrial complex in Florida's capital city of Tallahassee, police said.

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 20:21 IST

Russia terms US sanctions on its security officials as...

Moscow [Russia], Sept 11 (ANI): Russia on Wednesday denounced the United States over sanction on its security forces, calling it 'unacceptable' and the 'continuation of the destructive line in bilateral relations.'

