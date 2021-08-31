Pak soldier killed in IED blast in South Waziristan

Waziristan [Pakistan], August 31 (ANI): A Pakistan soldier was killed on Monday in the South Waziristan district when an improvised explosive device went off.

The Inter-Services Public Relations, in a statement, released late on Monday night said that during an exchange of fire that followed the deadly IED explosion, one of the terrorists trying to flee from the area was killed, Dawn reported.

"During area clearance by security forces, an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded in Asman Manza, South Waziristan District," said the statement. Resultantly, a soldier, Sepoy Wajid Ullah, was killed, the statement further said.



"Own troops immediately cordoned (off) the area to apprehend the terrorists involved in planting the IED. During intense exchange of fire one of the terrorists trying to flee away got killed," added the press release.

Terror activities in tribal districts near the Afghan border have intensified amid a rise in violence after the Taliban took over Afghanistan.

Early this month, two Pakistani soldiers were killed and nine others wounded in attacks by terrorists on security forces in South and North Waziristan tribal districts.

Pakistan, which shares over a 2,600 km long border with Afghanistan, fears that intensification of violence in the war-torn country can have a spillover effect pushing refugees and terrorists into Pakistan. (ANI)

