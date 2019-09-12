Pak subscribes to IAEA's guidance on management of disused radioactive sources

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 12 (ANI): Pakistan on Wednesday conveyed to UN nuclear watchdog International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) its decision to subscribe to the guidance on the management of disused radioactive sources.

Although it is non-legally binding in nature, the Guidance supplements the Code of Conduct on the Safety and Security of Radioactive Sources is an important component of the global nuclear safety and security regime.

"The Code of Conduct, along with its supplementary guidance documents, seeks to help countries ensure that radioactive sources are used in a manner consistent with the highest standards of safety and security throughout their life cycle," said Pakistan Foreign Ministry in a statement.

This comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan in the wake of the Indian government's decisions to reorganise Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories.

Various Pakistani leaders including Prime Minister Imran Khan have threatened about a possible military confrontation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. (ANI)

