The flag of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) flutters in front of its headquarters in Vienna, Austria
The flag of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) flutters in front of its headquarters in Vienna, Austria

Pak subscribes to IAEA's guidance on management of disused radioactive sources

ANI | Updated: Sep 12, 2019 04:50 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 12 (ANI): Pakistan on Wednesday conveyed to UN nuclear watchdog International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) its decision to subscribe to the guidance on the management of disused radioactive sources.
Although it is non-legally binding in nature, the Guidance supplements the Code of Conduct on the Safety and Security of Radioactive Sources is an important component of the global nuclear safety and security regime.
"The Code of Conduct, along with its supplementary guidance documents, seeks to help countries ensure that radioactive sources are used in a manner consistent with the highest standards of safety and security throughout their life cycle," said Pakistan Foreign Ministry in a statement.
This comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan in the wake of the Indian government's decisions to reorganise Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories.
Various Pakistani leaders including Prime Minister Imran Khan have threatened about a possible military confrontation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 03:45 IST

Sindhi Foundation to hold protest against forceful conversion of...

Washington [US], Sept 12 (ANI): In a bid to highlight religious persecution in Pakistan, a US-based Sindhi organisation is planning to hold a protest against abduction and forceful conversion of Hindu girls from the community during the upcoming United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 02:33 IST

Baloch activist hits out at Pak for 'running' after Kashmir,...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 12 (ANI): Hitting out at Pakistan government for "running" after Kashmir, a Baloch activist on Wednesday highlighted the atrocities carried out by state agencies against religious minorities in the country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 00:18 IST

Iceland: President Kovind remembers victims of 9/11 attack

Reykjavik [Iceland], Sept 12 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday remembered the victims of 9/11 terror attack and called on the world community to take steps to stop inhuman forces from destroying the peace and harmony.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 00:00 IST

Pak should look into its areas first before raising hue and cry...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sep 11 (ANI): Pakistan should first look into areas under its control before creating a hue and cry on Kashmir, said retired Colonel Wajahat Hasan at the 42nd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 23:50 IST

OIC to hold meeting on Palestine following Netanyahu's statement

Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], Sep 11 (ANI): The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) announced that it will hold a meeting at the foreign ministers level to discuss the escalation following the statement of the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on West Bank territories.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 23:30 IST

CPEC adding to woes of Baloch people, say activists

Geneva [Balochistan], Sept 11 (ANI): Baloch political and human rights activists have blamed China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a multi-billion dollar project, for unemployment, insecurity and economic degradation in Balochistan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 23:08 IST

Third-party mediation only way to resolve Kashmir dispute: Qureshi

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 11 (ANI): Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has rejected the possibility of bilateral talks with India, saying that the third party mediation is the only way to resolve Kashmir issue.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 22:38 IST

European experts support India's move on Kashmir

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 11 (ANI): The scrapping of Article 370 is India's internal matter and the move would create more economic opportunities for the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the long run, experts from Europe said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 22:35 IST

Ahead of US-China trade talks, China waives import tariffs on...

Beijing [China], Sep 11 (ANI): China on Wednesday waived import tariffs on 16 US products including shrimp, fish meal and cancer treatment drugs.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 22:34 IST

UK's new visa extension policy is best opportunity to attract...

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): British Deputy High Commissioner to India Jan Thompson on Wednesday deemed UK's move to extend work visas for foreign students studying in its universities as a great opportunity for the country to attract the brightest Indian students.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 22:33 IST

Trump asks Federal Reserve to lower interest rates to 'zero or less'

Washington [USA] Sept 11(ANI): US President Donald Trump on Wednesday called out the Federal Reserve to get its interest rates down to "zero or less."

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 22:11 IST

India, Pak must resolve Kashmir issue through dialogue, says UN...

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres remains very concerned about any potential escalation between India and Pakistan over Kashmir and appeals to both sides to deal with the issue through dialogue, said Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson of Guterres, on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl