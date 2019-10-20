Pak summons India Dy High Commissioner over firing on terror launch pads in PoK

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 20 (ANI): Pakistan on Sunday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia after Indian Army attacked terror launch pads in Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

Ahluwalia was summoned by Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal.

The foreign office in a statement said that five Pakistani nationals were killed in the exchange of fire. Pakistan Army, early in the day, started firing at Indian positions to push infiltrators from terrorist groups through Tangdhar sector and used artillery shelling.

Four to five Pakistan Army soldiers were killed and several others injured after the Indian Army launched artillery attacks on terrorist launchpad situated inside Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) opposite the Tangdhar sector on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The Indian response took place after Pakistan Army carried out artillery firing on Indian positions to facilitate the infiltration of terrorists into India, sources told ANI.

Pakistan also rejected reports that launchpads were targeted by India.

Pakistan has called upon the P5 to ask India to provide information about the launchpads, the Pakistan Foreign Office statement said.

The country has also said that it will arrange a visit of the diplomats of the permanent members of the United Nations to those locations. (ANI)

