Representative image
Representative image

Pak summons Indian Deputy High Commissioner over alleged ceasefire violations

ANI | Updated: Aug 20, 2019 22:56 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 20 (ANI): Pakistan on Tuesday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner over alleged ceasefire violations.
Indian Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan, Gaurav Ahluwalia was summoned by Pakistan Director General (South Asia and South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation), Mohammad Faisal over alleged ceasefire violations.
On Monday too, Ahluwalia was summoned by Pakistan for the fifth time in eight days to protest against the alleged ceasefire violation.
The Indian Defence Ministry in its annual report 2018-19 had said there were 228 CFVs (ceasefire violations) along the LC in 2016, 860 CFVs in 2017 and 1629 CFVs in 2018.
"Appropriate and effective retaliation, wherever required, was carried out to the CFVs initiated by Pakistan," the report said.
New Delhi has repeatedly urged Pakistan to "respect" the 2003 ceasefire arrangement between the two countries.
The developments also come in the absence of Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Ajay Bisaria, who returned to New Delhi earlier this week after Islamabad urged India to recall its envoy amid heightened tensions between the two neighbours following the abrogation of Article 370 that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 22:30 IST

Pakistan to take Kashmir issue to ICJ: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 20 (ANI): Pakistan will take Kashmir issue to International Court of Justice (ICJ), Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 21:55 IST

US accuses China of bullying tactics in South China Sea

Washington [USA], Aug 20 (ANI): The United States on Tuesday accused China of using "bullying tactics" in disputed waters of the South China Sea and vowed to "oppose" the "coercive behaviour" of Bejing that threatened regional peace and security.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 20:57 IST

Hong Kong: Britian expresses concern over disappearance of...

London [UK], Aug 20 (ANI): Britain on Tuesday "expressed concern" over the disappearance of an employee in its consulate in Hong Kong.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 19:31 IST

Brazil: Bus Hijacker shot dead, all hostages released 'unharmed'

Brasilia (Brazil), Aug 20 (ANI): An armed hijacker who had taken passengers of a bus hostage on the Rio-Nitero bridge in Brazil has been shot dead by police, media reported.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 18:51 IST

Jaishankar meets B'desh PM

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Aug 20 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar called on the Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina here on Tuesday and said India is looking forward to hosting her in October this year..

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 16:05 IST

Imran Khan, Saudi prince discuss Kashmir issue

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 20 (ANI): Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman on Monday discussed the Kashmir issue with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan over a phone call.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 15:52 IST

Stop trusting Pakistan, MQM founder Altaf Hussian message to Kashmiris

London [UK], Aug 20 (ANI): The founder of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Altaf Hussain has requested the people of Kashmir to stop trusting the Pakistani military establishment and the Government of Pakistan.

 

 

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 15:43 IST

Pakistan: Petition submitted to quash FIRs against Hafiz Saeed

Lahore [Pakistan], Aug 20 (ANI): A petition was submitted in Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday demanding the quashing of the FIRs registered against UN-proscribed terrorist and Jammat-ud Dawah (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed and 65 others.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 15:10 IST

Israel congratulates India for successfully placing...

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Israel on Tuesday congratulated India for successfully placing Chandrayaan-2 in moon's orbit.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 14:53 IST

'No change' in Teesta water-sharing agreement: Jaishankar

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Aug 20 (ANI): After a meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart A K Abdul Momen, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said there is "no change" in India's position on the proposed Teesta water-sharing agreement between New Delhi and Dhaka.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 13:31 IST

Hong Kong: Man stabs three people after asking their views on...

Hong Kong, Aug 20 (ANI): An unidentified man on Tuesday launched an unprovoked knife attack on a group of people in 'Lennon Wall' of Hong Kong after asking them about their views on the anti-government protests. At least three people including two women have suffered injuries.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 12:11 IST

US military launches airstrike killing al-Shabab fighter

Mogadishu [Somalia], Aug 20 (ANI): The United States military on Tuesday conducted an airstrike targeting a militant from an al-Qaeda allied terror group al-Shabab in Qunyo Barrow, Somalia.

Read More
iocl