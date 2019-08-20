Pak summons Indian Deputy High Commissioner over alleged ceasefire violations

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 20 (ANI): Pakistan on Tuesday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner over alleged ceasefire violations.

Indian Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan, Gaurav Ahluwalia was summoned by Pakistan Director General (South Asia and South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation), Mohammad Faisal over alleged ceasefire violations.

On Monday too, Ahluwalia was summoned by Pakistan for the fifth time in eight days to protest against the alleged ceasefire violation.

The Indian Defence Ministry in its annual report 2018-19 had said there were 228 CFVs (ceasefire violations) along the LC in 2016, 860 CFVs in 2017 and 1629 CFVs in 2018.

"Appropriate and effective retaliation, wherever required, was carried out to the CFVs initiated by Pakistan," the report said.

New Delhi has repeatedly urged Pakistan to "respect" the 2003 ceasefire arrangement between the two countries.

The developments also come in the absence of Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Ajay Bisaria, who returned to New Delhi earlier this week after Islamabad urged India to recall its envoy amid heightened tensions between the two neighbours following the abrogation of Article 370 that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)